Inflation jumps despite Covid Christmas curbs
- Published
The UK's inflation rate jumped in December despite Covid curbs that forced non-essential shops to shut.
The Consumer Price Index rose to 0.6%, from 0.3% in November, pushed higher by rising transport and clothes prices, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
Many people rushed to travel and beat Christmas restrictions.
December's rise was slightly higher than many economists' forecasts of 0.5%.
ONS deputy national statistician for economic statistics Jonathan Athow said: "Clothing prices put upward pressure on inflation in December, despite some evidence of continued discounting.
"Transport costs, including air, sea and coach fares, as well as petrol prices, rose as some travel restrictions eased during parts of the month.
"These were partially offset by falling food prices, most notably for vegetables and meat."
The ONS said clothing prices rose "fractionally" in December, a month in which they usually tend to fall because of sales.
Equals Group chief economist Jeremy Thomson-Cook said: "While today's reading was not particularly notable, we are going to be talking a lot more about inflation in 2021 than we did 2020.
"Both Brexit and Covid-19 are factors that have caused substantial pain for businesses and their supply chains. Rising prices as demand works against supply constraints is already being seen in certain imports courtesy of the goods themselves and the shipping containers that they travel round the world in."
He expects these increases will begin to be seen in the next couple of months as cash-strapped businesses with little margin to play with have to raise prices on customers.