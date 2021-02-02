Online gambling faces fresh restrictions
- Published
New restrictions designed to make online casino games less intensive and safer have been announced by the Gambling Commission.
They include the introduction of limits on spin speeds, as well as a permanent ban on features that speed up play or celebrate losses as wins.
Operators must clearly display to the player their total losses or wins.
The Gambling Commission said online operators would need to implement the new rules by 31 October.
The moves come in response to concern over what are known as online slot games - that is, games designed to mimic slot machines in real-life betting shops and casinos.
These account for an estimated 70% of online casino games.
According to the Gambling Commission, these slot games have by far the highest average losses per player of online gambling products.
Binge playing
Another change being introduced is a ban on reverse withdrawals - a function which allows consumers to re-gamble money they had previously requested to withdraw.
"Evidence shows that reverse withdrawal functions present a risk to players because of the temptation to continue gambling," said the Commission.
"In addition, the slot features being removed or more closely controlled have been associated with increased intensity of play, loss of player control or binge play."
Sports, Tourism and Heritage Minister Nigel Huddleston welcomed the measures, saying they would "help curb the intensity of online gambling, introducing greater protections that will reduce the risk of gambling-related harm".
In the past year or so, the Gambling Commission has introduced a series of curbs on gambling, including raising the age limit for playing the National Lottery and banning the use of credit cards.