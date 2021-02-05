French Connection gets two takeover approaches
Struggling fashion brand French Connection says it has received takeover approaches from two suitors.
The retailer, which has posted losses for most years in the past decade, said the talks were at an early stage.
Both offers are joint bids. One comes from Spotlight Brands, which owns Sweaty Betty, and Gordon Brothers International, which recently bought the Laura Ashley brand.
The other bid is from Go Global Retail and HMJ International Services.
The company had said it could be sold as long ago as 2018, when it said it was "reviewing all strategic options" including the potential sale of the firm.
On Thursday, shares in French Connection had jumped by about 40% on speculation it could be a bid target.
Responding to the speculation, the retailer confirmed it had received bid approaches, but there was "no certainty that an offer will be made, nor as to the terms on which any offer might be made (although any offer is likely to be in cash)".