US job growth sluggish as virus hampers recovery
- Published
The US economy added just 49,000 jobs in January as the coronavirus pandemic continued to hamper recovery.
Losses hit workers at retail stores, restaurants, casinos and hotels, in a sign that analysts said underscored the need for further economic relief.
The Labor Department said the unemployment rate fell to 6.3%, down 0.4 percentage points from December.
But the US remains about 10 million jobs short of where it stood in February 2020, before the pandemic hit.
The gains last month followed losses in December, which put an end to a streak of job gains that started in May.
The Labor Department said on Friday those falls were deeper than originally estimated, with 227,000 jobs cut instead of 140,000 as previously reported.
Analysts also attributed the fall in the jobless rate to more people giving up on looking work, as roughly 400,00 more people withdrew from the labour force.
Hardest hit
"This is a significantly softer report than expected, at least in terms of payrolls," said Ian Shepherdson, of Pantheon Macroeconomics. "The bottom line here is that the labour market was frozen at the start of the year, and is completely dependent on the pace of reopening, which in turn is contingent on the speed and sustainability of the fall in hospitalizations."
The losses have hit low-income and minority workers hardest a trend that continued in January. Nearly 40% of the unemployed have been without work for more than six months.
US President Joe Biden has put forward a $1.9bn (£1.4bn) stimulus package, which would send cheques worth $1,400 to most families, expand jobless aid and provide new money for struggling businesses - as well as devote millions to testing and vaccination efforts.
Senate Democrats narrowly approved the measure early on Friday, sending it to the House of Representatives, where it is expected to receive support.