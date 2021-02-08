Chinese users flock to Clubhouse amid soaring popularity

"It remains to be seen whether opening to the public will upend the precarious balance between chaos and chill that the young app currently enjoys; whether the many celebrity regulars will stick when the exclusivity wears off and anyone can log in and call them out for takes that aren't necessarily very deeply considered; and, most important, whether or not we're only interested in an audio app that is, on a certain level, replicating the experience of meeting strangers on '90s chat lines primarily because we're all stranded at home and lonely," wrote Craig Jenkins.