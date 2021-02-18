McDonald's looks for 'gender parity' by 2030
McDonald's has set a goal of having an equal number of men and women in leadership roles by 2030 as it looks to improve diversity at the company.
The fast-food chain also said it would work to boost minority representation in the firm's senior US ranks from 29% to 35% over the next four years.
Executive pay will be tied to meeting the targets.
The effort follows claims of racial discrimination from black franchisees and executives in the US.
Workers have also accused the firm of fostering "systemic sexual harassment" at its restaurants.
McDonald's has disputed the allegations. But in July, amid widespread Black Lives Matter protests in the US, the firm announced a new diversity, equity and inclusion initiative.
In November, the firm brought on a new person to lead implementation of the effort.
"We recognise these issues weigh heavily on our people and have heard - loud and clear - that diversity, equity and inclusion are priorities for our entire team, from our crews to our senior leaders," McDonald's chief executive Chris Kempczinski wrote in a letter to staff.
"We're serious about holding ourselves and our leaders accountable to these foundational commitments."
As part of its efforts, McDonald's released demographic data of its US workforce for the first time.
The 2018 figures show the firm had more black, Hispanic and Asian senior managers than the industry overall. Women and minorities also accounted for a larger share of service workers than the industry average.
However, the share of black and Hispanic first- and mid-level managers lagged.
The firm said it would determine executive bonuses based on a combination of sales and profit growth, with meeting diversity goals weighted at 15%.