Retail sales slump in January amid lockdown
- Published
Retail sales fell sharply last month with many stores closed amid the latest coronavirus lockdown restrictions, official figures have indicated.
Sales sank 8.2% in January from the month before, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
Department and clothing store sales were particularly affected last month, the ONS said.
However, the share of online sales hit a record high and accounted for over a third of total spending.
"The latest national lockdown led to a sharp monthly fall in January's retail sales, with April 2020 the only month on record to see a bigger slump," said the ONS's deputy national statistician for economic statistics, Jonathan Athow.
"However, the decrease seen this time was not as large as that of the first lockdown, as some stores have adapted to the current circumstances, with services such as click-and-collect helping to cushion the fall."
Online sales soared 35.2%, he added, while sales the food stores were boosted by the lockdown closures of pubs and restaurants.
Feedback from retailers suggested that the closure of the hospitality sector had boosted sales of food and alcohol, the ONS said.