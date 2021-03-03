Budget 2021: Business rates holiday extended to June
- Published
Businesses including retail, leisure and hospitality in England have been given another three months free of business rates.
The Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, exempted them from the tax last year, but the holiday was due to end this month.
He said in his Budget statement that the exemption would now run until June.
There would be a further six-month period where rates would be two-thirds of the normal charge, up to a maximum of £2m for closed businesses.
The chancellor called it "a £6bn tax cut for businesses".
Scotland has proposed a 12-month business rates holiday, while Wales is planning an extra £200m in business support.
Mr Sunak also announced that the reduction in VAT to 5% for the tourism and hospitality sector that was first introduced last year would be extended for six months until the end of September.
After that, VAT for these sectors will increase to 12.5% - which is still below the normal rate of 20% - for the next six months.
Mr Sunak pointed out there were 150,000 hospitality and tourism businesses employing 2.4 million people.
Hospitality businesses including restaurants and pubs have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, being among the first to close and last to open during Covid restrictions.