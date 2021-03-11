John Lewis warns of further store closures
Retail giant John Lewis has warned of further store closures as it reported huge losses due to Covid-related lockdowns that forced shops to shut.
The retailer said it "does not expect" all of its department stores to reopen once lockdown restrictions ease.
It has previously been reported the chain was considering closing up to eight more stores to try to cut costs.
Any further closures would be in addition to eight already announced in 2020.
It did not say how many of its 42 John Lewis shops were under threat, but said it was in talks with landlords and would make a final decision at the end of March.
The rise in internet shopping, accelerated by various lockdown measures amid the coronavirus pandemic, has forced John Lewis to rethink how many stores it needs.
Chairman Sharon White said: "There is no getting away from the fact that some areas can no longer profitably sustain a John Lewis store.
"Regrettably, we do not expect to reopen all our John Lewis shops at the end of lockdown, which will also have implications for our supply chain.
"We will do everything we can to lessen the impact and will continue to provide community funds to support local areas."
In July last year, the group announced it was closing its stores in Birmingham, Croydon, Watford, Newbury, Swindon and Tamworth, as well as the smaller hubs at St Pancras and Heathrow, with the loss of 1,300 jobs.
In September, John Lewis announced it was scrapping its staff bonus for the first time since 1953 in September.