Greggs to open new shops despite first loss in 36 years
- Published
Related Topics
Bakery chain Greggs is to open 100 new shops in 2021 as it bets on a post-pandemic recovery.
This is despite the chain reporting its first loss for 36 years in 2020 after sales fell by a third amid coronavirus lockdown measures.
Greggs said it had ramped up deliveries, wholesale, and click-and-collect as High Street sales fell.
Chief executive Roger Whiteside added that Greggs had "made a better-than-expected start to 2021".