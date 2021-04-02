My Money: 'Lockdown has been a blessing in disguise'

I try not to spend the money I earn from it, instead I save 25% of it for the trips I'd like to go on and the rest goes towards saving up for my master's degree. In the evening I went for a walk with my family. We took the country roads, and it was lovely watching the sunset. I like taking a lot of photos and videos and so today I also had to pay £2.49 to Apple for my iCloud storage - it's a monthly subscription. I wasn't very hungry during dinner, so I made myself a cheese toastie, watched old episodes of Bake Off with my family and then read my book!