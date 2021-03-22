B&Q-owner Kingfisher sees profits soar on new 'young DIY-ers'
- Published
Kingfisher, the owner of DIY retailer B&Q, has reported a sharp rise in full-year sales and profits, boosted by a new generation of "young DIY-ers".
The company said underlying pre-tax profit jumped 44% while sales climbed to £12.3bn in the year to 31 January.
Kingfisher boss Thierry Garnier said that the Covid-crisis had led to 18-34 year-olds doing more home improvements than any other age group.
"All of this is very encouraging for the future of our industry," he said.
Kingfisher, which also owns the builders' merchant Screwfix, added that 20% of young "DIY-ers" had tried home improvement for the first time during lockdown.
The company also said home-working had helped lift sales and profits, as people invested in making their houses more comfortable.
It expects people to continue working from home once Covid restrictions are lifted.
Kingfisher said this would result in "'wear and tear' on the home, and the need to organise living space differently, thereby creating further demand for home improvement".
Underlying pre-tax profit for the year rose to £786m from £544m in the previous 12 months. Total sales rose by 7.2%.
Kingfisher's share price had risen by 3.2% to 322.8p by mid-morning in London.