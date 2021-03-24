UK inflation rate falls to 0.4% in February
The UK's inflation rate unexpectedly fell to 0.4% in February, down from 0.7% in January, as the cost of clothes and second-hand cars fell.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said there had been a rise in the cost of petrol and diesel.
But that impact on consumer prices was more than offset by downward pressures, which also included falls in the cost of travel.
February is traditionally a month where clothing prices would rise.
However, ONS deputy national statistician, Jonathan Athow said: "The impact of the pandemic has disrupted standard seasonal patterns."