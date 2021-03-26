Retail sales stage partial recovery in February
- Published
Retail sales rose 2.1% in February, recovering some ground from a steep fall in January.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said sales were still down by 3.7% on a year earlier, before the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Food and department stores benefitted from essential retailers remaining open, it said, though clothing shops continued to struggle.
Online sales continued to grow and hit a record 36.1% of all UK sales.
Jonathan Athow, ONS deputy national statistician for economic statistics said that despite national restrictions, "retail sales partially recovered from the hit they took in January" when they fell by 8.2%.
He said mixed stores,including retailers such as B&M Bargains and Wilko,which were allowed to stay open as they sold some foodstuffs, had benefitted, with budget-end department stores increasing sales.
Mr Athow said anecdotal evidence from retailers suggested people had been spending on home improvements and on outdoor furniture, as people prepared for lockdown easing, which will allow gatherings in gardens again in England and Northern Ireland next week.
Scotland and Wales already have already eased rules about outdoor mixing.
Clothing retailers have been hit the worst over the past year, the ONS said, seeing a 50.4% drop in sales volumes when compared with February 2020, before the first Covid lockdown measures were introduced.
Fuel sales have also fallen sharply, down 26.5% from a year earlier as travel restrictions continue to curb demand.
Both shoppers and retailers have proved adept at adapting to changing circumstances during the pandemic, said Richard Lim, chief executive of Retail Economics.
"As the third lockdown took hold, shoppers effortlessly switched to digital channels as the proportion of online sales reached new record highs. Online grocery shopping continues to grow exponentially and it seems inevitable that some consumers will adopt these shopping habits for good," he said.
"Likewise, retailers have become increasingly agile operating through periods of lockdown. Strategies are in place and measures have been formed to quickly shift towards digital channels for many parts of the market."