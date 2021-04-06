Virgin Money customers face digital banking fault
- Published
Angry customers have hit out at Virgin Money as the bank's digital services have been hit by technical problems.
The bank, which includes the outgoing Clydesdale Bank and Yorkshire Bank brands, said that online and mobile banking had been affected.
Current account customers have been unable to make transactions and access their accounts.
The bank has apologised but has not said when the issue is likely to be fixed.
Some customers have said on social media they cannot make planned large transactions, with others expressing their frustration about the timing and a lack of information about the issue.
Impeccable timing for @VirginMoney online services to stop working at the beginning of the new financial year 👏— Áine O'Brien (@aineclareob) April 6, 2021
A spokeswoman for Virgin Money said: "We are currently experiencing some technical difficulties which are affecting our digital services.
"We are working hard to resolve this as quickly as possible and are sorry for the inconvenience caused in the meantime."
Virgin Money has a branch network across the UK, and is rebranding all Clydesdale Bank and Yorkshire Bank branches under the Virgin Money banner.
Most banks suffer IT shutdowns, typically a handful each year, but have been told by regulators to ensure faults are rectified quickly and customers treated fairly.