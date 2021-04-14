Sainsbury's recalls Medjool dates over Hepatitis A fears
- Published
Sainsbury's is recalling packs of its 'Taste the Difference' Medjool dates over contamination fears.
It is urging customers not to eat the products, which may be contaminated with Hepatitis A, but to return them for a full refund.
It comes after the start of Ramadan, the festival when many Muslims will break periods of fasting with dates.
A Sainsbury's spokesperson said: "The safety of our products is our highest priority.
"We are asking customers not to consume these products and return them to their nearest store for a refund.
They added that they are "urgently investigating" the cause of contamination with suppliers, and that they were in close contact with the Food Standards Agency.
"We're sorry for the inconvenience this may cause," they said.
Point-of-sale notices have been issued with more information and they are displayed in stores.
The supermarket chain said the recall has been made as a precautionary measure.
Hepatitis A is a viral infection that affects the liver. Its symptoms are similar to flu and include mild fever, joint and muscle pain, feeling and being sick, diarrhoea, loss of appetite and stomach pain.
No other Sainsbury's products are thought to be affected.
The notice came shortly after the start of Ramadan. The festival involves a month of fasting and prayer for Muslims and believers taking part will not eat or drink anything during daylight hours.
Traditionally, dates are eaten at the start of the evening meal when their fast ends after sunset, called iftar or fitoor.