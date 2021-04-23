Covid costs push government borrowing to highest since WW2
- Published
The cost of measures to support the economy during the coronavirus pandemic has pushed government borrowing to the highest level since the end of World War Two.
Government borrowing - the difference between spending and tax income - hit £303.1bn in the year to March, the Office for National Statistics said.
Compared to the previous year, borrowing is nearly £250bn higher.
Borrowing hit £28bn in March alone - a record high for that month.
Despite the record figure, Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said the annual borrowing figure was "slightly better than expected a month ago".
"But the big story in a sense is they are £250bn more than a year ago," he said. "And that, of course, is because of to some extent the recession of the last year but mostly because of the huge amount of additional government spending to support the economy over the last year."