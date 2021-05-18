Eurostar secures £250m rescue package
Eurostar has managed to secure a £250m rescue package from banks and investors as it continues to battle a severe drop in demand due to the Covid-19 crisis.
The funding will help keep it afloat in the medium term, a spokesperson said.
The rail operator had warned in November that it was "fighting for survival", with its services scaled back dramatically amid the pandemic.
Eurostar plans to gradually run more trains should coronavirus restrictions ease as hoped.
It is currently only running one train per day between London St Pancras and Paris Gare du Nord, and one a day between Amsterdam and Brussels.
The £250m in funding consists of £50m equity from shareholders, £150m in new loans from banks that are guaranteed by shareholders, and £50m from restructured existing bank loans.
Eurostar's majority shareholder is the French state railway group SNCF. Other shareholders include pension funds Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, Federated Hermes and SNCB, the Belgian state train operator.