UK inflation rate jumps in April
- Published
The UK inflation rate rose to 1.5% in the 12 months to April, up from 0.7% in March, official figures show.
The difference was mainly due to price rises this year compared with falls at the beginning of the covid pandemic, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
The rise "was seen most clearly in household utility bills and clothing prices", it said.
A rise in the price of crude oil also led to higher petrol prices, it added.
Two weeks ago the Bank of England said that UK inflation is heading above its 2% target and it expected it to hit 2.5% at the end of 2021.
That is due to a rise in global oil prices and the expiry in September of covid emergency cuts to value added tax (VAT) in the hospitality sector, as well as comparisons with the pandemic slump of 2020.
The Bank thinks inflation will then slip back to 2% in 2022 and 2023.