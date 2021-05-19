Goop's UK operations threatened with shutdown
Companies House has threatened to strike off actress Gwyneth Paltrow's controversial health and wellness brand Goop in the UK.
Goop was originally set up in Britain when Ms Paltrow lived there with her ex-husband, Coldplay's Chris Martin.
But when they "consciously uncoupled" in 2014, she moved the headquarters of the brand to the US.
This is the second time Ms Paltrow's firm has received such a notice, after failing to file its annual accounts.
Goop Inc Ltd was first incorporated in the UK in August 2011.
Following her divorce in 2014, Ms Paltrow moved the firm to the US and launched six retail stores in New York, San Francisco, Montecito, Santa Monica and Hawaii.
At the time, Goop's UK directors stepped down and Ms Paltrow was appointed director.
The company became dormant in December 2017. Two years later, Companies House issued its first notice warning of a compulsory strike-off.
She objected and submitted abridged accounts for 2019 last July, but a first notice was once again issued in April for the 2020 accounts filing.
The dissolution of Goop Inc Ltd has once again been temporarily put on hold, giving the firm more time to submit its accounts.
Should Goop fail to do so, the firm will be struck off the register and all property and rights will belong to the Crown.
The lifestyle and beauty brand, reportedly worth £190m ($250m), has attracted controversy over its wellness tips and therapies that some critics call "pseudoscience".
In January, the NHS criticised Ms Paltrow's six-part Netflix series The Goop Lab, which saw doctors, researchers and alternative health practitioners investigate practices ranging from "energy exorcisms" to the use of psychedelic drugs in the treatment of mental-health disorders.