Trainline shares plunge after government rail plans revealed
Shares in online rail and bus ticket firm Trainline plunged as much as 34% after news that a new state-owned body is to sell rail tickets.
Under a shake-up of the rail sector, Great British Railways will sell tickets via a website and app, and end the system where passengers buy from multiple companies.
It will also set timetables and prices and manage rail infrastructure.
Trainline shares plunged 34% before regaining some ground in early trading.
In the present system passengers buy rail tickets from firms online and at stations.
However, under government plans there will be a new Great British Railways ticket website and app, with "significant rollout" of more pay-as-you-go, contactless and digital ticketing on smartphones.
There will also be more straightforward compensation for delayed or cancelled services.