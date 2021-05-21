Retail sales soar in April as shops reopen
Shoppers searching for new clothes helped to boost retail sales volumes by 9.2% in April, as lockdown measures eased and non-essential shops reopened.
Sales of clothing jumped by nearly 70% compared with the previous month, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
Sales overall were more than 10% higher than pre-pandemic levels, although online sales dipped.
Fuel sales increased, but remained below levels seen before coronavirus.
Retailers such as clothing and furniture stores, which the government classed as non-essential, reopened to shoppers in England on 12 April after shutting in early January.
The "astonishing" surge in clothing and footwear sales in April "showed that households were particularly keen to update their wardrobes", said Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics.
He said that there was less scope now for more big gains in retail sales, but added that recent data suggested that the economic recovery in May was "driven by people going back to the pubs, restaurants, cinemas and theatres".
Silvia Rindone, EY UK & Ireland retail leader, said April had seen "significant pent-up consumer demand".
"With consumers keen to return to the in-store shopping experience and indulge in retail therapy, we saw a sales boost across most categories."