Ofgem to invest £300m to fuel electric car take-up
- Published
The UK's energy regulator is to invest £300m in low carbon projects including support for more than 3,500 charging points for electric vehicles.
Ofgem said the funds would allow energy networks to build robust electricity infrastructure for installing charging points across UK motorways.
It said while more people are buying electric cars, others are put off due to a lack of charging points near home.
Ofgem said a wider charging network would help address "range anxiety".
The new funding will support the infrastructure needed to support 1,800 new ultra-rapid charging points at motorway service areas.
There are currently 918 ultra-rapid charge points in the UK which can add a range of 100 miles range to an electric car in around 30 minutes.
The investment will also allow an additional 1,750 rapid charging points to be installed. In addition to motorways,, cities and train stations will also see increased network capacity to support more charging points.
In total, the UK has more than 41,000 charging points for electric vehicles, according to electric vehicle app and website Zap-Map.
"As drivers make the switch from petrol and diesel to electric, Britain's cables, substations and other infrastructure need a massive upgrade to support this new demand for electricity," Ofgem said.
The £300m investment, which will be made over two years, will also support the provision of more "clean", low carbon electric heating for homes and businesses.