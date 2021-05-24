Shopping activity still to recover from pandemic
- Published
Shoppers staged a cautious return to the High Street last week as lockdown curbs eased further, but numbers were still far below pre-pandemic levels.
Footfall across all UK shopping destinations was up just 1.1% week-on-week, analyst Springboard said.
However, it remained 28.7% lower than for the same period in 2019.
Springboard's insights director, Diane Wehrle, said there was "significant ground to be made up" as retailers emerge from the coronavirus crisis.
All non-essential shops in England were allowed to reopen on 12 April under the government's roadmap to reopening.
And last Monday, 17 May, saw a significant further easing of restrictions in England, with restaurants and pubs allowed to serve customers indoors again.
There were hopes this would lure many more people back to shopping areas. But both high streets (+2.4%) and shopping centres (+1%) saw only a modest week-on-week rise in footfall in the week beginning 16 May, Springboard said.
In retail parks, meanwhile, footfall dipped by 1.7%.
"Footfall increased across the majority of the different town types, ranging from +2.3% in coastal towns to +11.8% in central London," Springboard said about the week-on-week figures.
"However, in more local high streets, footfall declined as consumers gravitated towards larger destinations which have a more substantial dining offer (-4.1% in outer London and -2% in market towns)."