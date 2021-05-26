M&S swings to big loss as pandemic takes its toll
Marks & Spencer has reported big losses for last year as the pandemic took its toll on the store's trading.
It made a pre-tax loss of £201.2m in the 52 weeks to 27 March, down from a £67.2m profit in the previous year.
M&S described the figures as showing "a resilient financial performance in a year of disruption".
The High Street stalwart is in the middle of a huge transformation programme, which last year saw 7,000 job cuts across stores and management.
The M&S losses were mainly due to the performance of its clothing division, which suffered as non-essential retail was shuttered during lockdown.
However, the store chain took heart from improved figures in its food division as its tie-up with online grocer Ocado took effect.
It said food delivered "strong underlying like-for-like growth" of 6.9%, after adjusting for the closure of hospitality and the adverse impact on franchise sales.
"In a year like no other, we have delivered a resilient trading performance," said chief executive Steve Rowe.
"In addition, by going further and faster in our transformation through the Never the Same Again programme, we moved beyond fixing the basics to forge a reshaped M&S.
"With the right team in place to accelerate change in the trading businesses and build a trajectory for future growth, we now have a clear line of sight on the path to make M&S special again. The transformation has moved to the next phase."