Dutch court orders Shell to curb emissions faster

Oil giant Shell must cut its greenhouse gas emissions faster than it had originally planned, a Dutch court has ruled.

In a case brought by climate activists, the court found that Shell was breaching obligations under Dutch law.

Shell must cut its carbon emissions by 45% by 2030, which is a steeper reduction than currently planned.

It must also help suppliers and customers reduce their emissions, the court in the Hague said.

