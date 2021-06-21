Morrisons' share price soars 30% on takeover offer
- Published
Morrison's share price has jumped by more than 30% after a US private equity firm made an offer to buy the supermarket group for £5.5bn.
The supermarket group's shares rose to 234.73p on Monday, just above the price proposed by Clayton Dubilier & Rice.
Morrisons' board has rejected the offer, saying it "significantly undervalued" the business "and its future prospects".
However, there is speculation the move may prompt others to bid for the group.
George McDonald, executive editor of the publication Retail Week, said CD&R's proposal "could flush out more bidders".
He pointed to private equity firms Apollo Global Management and Lone Star Funds, which had been interested in buying Asda.
"But one of the interesting things about Morrisons is the closeness of its relationship with Amazon," he told the BBC's Today programme.
Morrisons has had a relationship with Amazon since 2016 where the supermarket sells fresh produce and food through its site.
Mr McDonald said: "Amazon hasn't, so far, really become a force to be reckoned with in food but it would like to be. You wonder whether this situation might flush out interest from them although, it also has to be said, they traditionally don't like to get involved in auctions."
Amazon owns the US supermarket chain Whole Foods, which also has seven outlets in the London.
Under UK takeover rules it has until 17 July to announce a firm intention to bid or walk away.
In addition to the cash offer, CD&R would take on Morrisons' £3.2bn of debt, taking the total value of any deal to almost £9bn.
Job concerns
A successful bid by CD&R for Morrisons would see a second UK supermarket being bought out by a private equity firm.
Earlier this year, TDR Capital and the Blackburn-based Issa brothers bought a majority stake in Asda from US parent Walmart, valuing the supermarket at £6.8bn.
Morrisons has nearly 500 shops and employs around 118,000 people.
Seema Malhotra, Labour's shadow minister for business, expressed caution about what a potential takeover of Morrisons could mean for the workforce.
"Our supermarkets that play a role at the heart of our communities need owners that put the long-term interests of the business and its employees first," she said.
"When Debenhams went bust we saw private equity firms walk away while employees lost their jobs and staff who have paid into the pension scheme were left out of pocket. Too often dodgy private equity firms load the companies with debt and leave while pocketing the dividends. This has to end."