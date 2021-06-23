Leasehold firms agree changes after watchdog investigation
Two big players in the leasehold sector have agreed to change the way they operate, following an investigation by the competition watchdog.
House builder Persimmon will allow its leaseholders to buy the freehold of their property at a discount.
Insurance company Aviva, which buys leaseholds from house builders, will repay homeowners who saw their ground rents double.
The Competition and Markets Authority said the commitments were a "real win".
CMA chief executive Andrea Coscelli said: "This is a real win for thousands of leaseholders - for too long people have found themselves trapped in homes they can struggle to sell or been faced with unexpectedly high prices to buy their freehold. Now, they can breathe a sigh of relief knowing things are set to change for the better.
"It's good that Aviva and Persimmon have responded positively to this investigation, enabling these issues to be fixed for leaseholders. But our work isn't done. We now expect other housing developers and investors to follow the lead of Aviva and Persimmon. If not, they can expect to face legal action."
What is a leasehold?
With a leasehold, the person owns a lease which gives them the right to use the property. But they still have to get their landlord's permission for any work or changes to their homes.
When a leasehold flat or house is first sold, a lease is granted for a fixed period of time, typically between 99 and 125 years, but sometimes up to 999 years - although people may extend their lease or buy the freehold.
But leasehold house owners are often charged expensive ground rent as well as fees if they want to make changes to their homes. A leasehold house can also be difficult to sell.
Under the new commitments Aviva will remove ground rent terms the CMA considers unfair and repay homeowners who saw rents doubled.
Fair deal
Persimmon Homes has extended its existing Right to Buy scheme to cap the purchase price of a freehold at £2,000. It said the extended scheme applied to any house leases sold on or after 1 January 2000 and would run until 31 December 2026;
It said customers who had already acquired their freeholds from Persimmon under the existing Right to Buy scheme, and who still own the freehold, could apply to be reimbursed for the difference between the price paid and £2,000.
Persimmon group chief executive Dean Finch said: "Building on our existing Right to Buy scheme, this agreement provides a fair deal for all leaseholders of Persimmon built houses, extending the opportunity to purchase their freehold at a price well below market value.
"Today's agreement further demonstrates Persimmon's determination to operate with integrity as we continue to build a business with a long-term, responsible and sustainable future."
The CMA launched enforcement action against four housing developers in September 2020. It has also been investigating several investment firms that bought a large number of freeholds from two of these developers and continued to use the same ground rent terms.