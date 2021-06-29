House prices rise at fastest pace since 2004
UK house prices rose 13.4% in the year to June, the fastest pace since November 2004, the Nationwide has said.
The building society said the average house price increased to £245,432 from £216,403 in June 2020.
Nationwide chief economist Robert Gardner said prices were "close to a record high" in relation to average incomes, which he added "makes it even harder" for first-time buyers.
He told the BBC the pandemic had "stimulated" the housing market.
Mr Gardner said lots of people had "reassessed what they want from home" in terms of space and where they live as a result of the coronavirus lockdowns.
"The pandemic is an unusual kind of shock - it has stimulated housing market activity rather than the shock holding back the market which is normally what happens," he added.
The Nationwide said while the rapid annual growth was partly due to prices being "unusually weak" during the first lockdown last year, the market continued to "show significant momentum".
All parts of the UK saw a rise in house prices in the second quarter of 2021, with Northern Ireland and Wales experiencing the largest year-on-year increases of 14% and 13.1% respectively.
The slowest rate of price growth was seen in Scotland, where property values increased by 7.1%, while London was England's weakest performing region, with prices rising 7.3%
Mr Gardner said despite the increase in house prices to "new all-time highs", the typical mortgage payment was "not high by historic standards compared to take home pay, largely because mortgage rates remain close to all-time lows".