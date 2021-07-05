Morrisons could see rival offer days after agreeing £6.3bn takeover
A US investment firm is considering making a rival offer for Morrisons, days after the UK supermarket agreed to a £6.3bn ($8.7bn) takeover.
Apollo Global said it was considering the move, but no approach has yet been made to Morrisons.
It is the third firm to show an interest in the UK chain in two months, fuelling speculation of a bidding war.
On Saturday, Morrisons accepted an offer by another US investment group led by the owner of Majestic Wine.
The takeover bid - led by US private equity firm Fortress Investment Group - is subject to shareholder approval, but the supermarket group's directors are recommending it is accepted.
In a short statement issued on Monday, Apollo said it was "in the preliminary stages of evaluating a possible offer for Morrisons".
However, it added: "No approach has been made to the board of Morrisons. There can be no certainty that any offer will be made, nor as to the terms on which any such offer might be made."
'Position of strength'
Over the weekend, Morrisons said the Fortress deal meant shareholders would get 254p per share, which the supermarket said was a 42% premium on its share price before the offer period.
Morrisons boss Andrew Higginson said the supermarket's "performance through the pandemic" had improved its standing and enabled it to enter discussions with Fortress from "a hard-won position of strength".
He said the consortium had a "full understanding and appreciation of the fundamental character of Morrisons".
Joshua A Pack, managing partner at Fortress, said the group was committed to being "good stewards of Morrisons".
Morrisons has nearly 500 shops and more than 110,000 staff in the UK.
Last month, it turned down an offer worth £5.5bn from a different private equity firm, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, saying it had significantly undervalued the business.