Shopping getting back to normal, say Sainsbury's and Ocado
- Published
Shoppers are starting to return to pre-pandemic habits when it comes to buying food, according to two leading grocers.
Sainsbury's says demand for online sales has fallen from peak levels as people return to shopping in stores.
Meanwhile online grocer Ocado says average order sizes have been falling as people start to eat out more often.
However, both say online sales are way above pre-pandemic levels. Sainsbury's says 18% of its sales are online, compared with 8% in 2019-20.
Sainsbury's - the UK's second largest supermarket chain - also said online sales jumped 29% in the first quarter of its financial year compared with last year, and were 142% higher than before coronavirus struck.
However, it added: "As restrictions continue to ease, customers are beginning to return to more normal shopping patterns, with online demand reducing gradually from peak levels and transaction numbers increasing in stores."
The supermarket said it expected this trend to continue.
Ocado said its retail revenues - which covers its joint venture with Marks and Spencer - had grown 19.8% to £1.2bn in the six months to 30 May.
However, it added: "With the easing of social distancing restrictions meaning fewer meals consumed at home, basket sizes in the second quarter have begun to move toward pre-Covid-19 levels, exiting the period 10% lower than the average for the half."