Hospitality gives UK economy a boost in May
- Published
The UK's economy grew by 0.8% in May as coronavirus restrictions eased to allow pubs and restaurants to serve indoors.
This marked the fourth consecutive month of growth, but it was a slower rate than analysts had expected.
It was also a slowdown from April, when the economy grew 2% as restrictions eased for non-essential retailers and hospitality firms could serve outside.
The economy is still 3.1% below pre-pandemic levels, the Office for National Statistics said.
Pubs and restaurants "were responsible for the vast majority of the growth seen in May", said Jonathan Athow, ONS deputy national statistician for economic statistics
"Hotels also saw a marked recovery as restrictions lifted," he added.
In the three months to May, economic output grew by 3.6% helped by strong retail sales, and as pubs, restaurants and schools reopened from March.