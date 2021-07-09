Mothers lose fight against two-child benefit limit
Campaigners have lost their legal challenge to the government's two-child limit on welfare payments.
They had argued the policy breached their human rights, but the Supreme Court dismissed their case.
The rule, which came into force in April 2017, restricts child tax credit and universal credit to the first two children in a family, with a few exceptions.
It was one of George Osborne's most debated austerity measures.
Mothers' case
The case was brought by two lone mothers and their children, supported by the Child Poverty Action Group. The court ruled they should not be identified.
One had health problems and was in low-paid work. The other fell pregnant while on the pill. Both had children born after April 2017 and so were affected financially by the policy.
They said the two-child policy was incompatible with human rights laws. Their argument was rejected in the lower courts.
Seven justices at the Supreme Court - the highest court in the UK - unanimously dismissed their appeal against the earlier rulings.
Campaigners argued the rules unlawfully discriminated against different groups including children, large families, women, and those with a religious or moral objection to the use of birth control.
Lawyers representing two families who brought the legal challenge argued that the limit would cause "deep and inescapable child poverty" and "fails to recognise children as deserving of social protection in their own right".
However, the government had always argued that the policy aimed to ensure that welfare spending was sustainable and fair to the taxpayer while protecting the most vulnerable.
Supreme Court President Lord Reed, giving the judgement, said the policy pursued a legitimate aim.