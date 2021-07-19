Post Office Horizon scandal: More subpostmasters cleared
The Court of Appeal has cleared 12 more former subpostmasters who were wrongly convicted of offences during the Post Office Horizon scandal.
It brings the total of judgements overturned to 57, but hundreds more are hoping for similar decisions.
Between 1999 and 2015, they were sacked or prosecuted after money appeared to vanish from accounts at their branches.
The problems were caused by the Horizon computer system in Post Office branches which turned out to be flawed.
Some subpostmasters were imprisoned after being convicted of stealing money.
In April, 39 people had verdicts against them overturned, following on from the overturning of six other convictions in December.
More people have been affected by this than in any other miscarriage of justice in the UK.