My Money: 'I had forgotten how it all adds up'

I recently visited a shared working space and intend to use it one day a week from autumn onwards. It's the most cost effective way for me to get out of the house, get some energy from others and be in an inspiring workspace. As I will be paying for it myself it's a real financial consideration as I am lucky enough to already have an office at home - but £120 a month is good value and it's not an annual contract so I can try it out at first.