Two jabs needed to enter nightclubs from September
- Published
Full vaccination will be a condition of entry to nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather from September, the government says.
The latest figures show 35% of 18-30 year olds have still not had both jabs.
Currently nightclubs and other crowded venues are only encouraged to ask revellers to show proof of vaccination, a negative test result or immunity.
But Boris Johnson said he was concerned by the "continuing risk" of transmission posed by nightclubs.
The announcement came on the day nightclubs were allowed to reopen after almost 18 months of closure.
The Prime Minister told a press conference on Monday: "I don't want to have to close nightclubs again as they have elsewhere. But it does mean nightclubs need to do the socially responsible thing.
"As we said last week, we do reserve the right to mandate certification at any point if it's necessary to reduce transmission.
"And I should serve notice now that by the end of September, when all over 18s have had their chance to be double jabbed we're planning to make full vaccination the condition of entry to nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather."
Mr Johnson added he wanted people to be able to take back their freedoms, but to do this "we must remain cautious".
Many clubs have shut down during the pandemic and the industry reacted angrily to the prime minister's announcement.
"So, 'freedom day' for nightclubs lasted around 17 hours then," said Michael Kill, boss of the Night Time Industries Association.
"Leaving aside the fact that this is yet another chaotic U-turn that will leave nightclubs, who have been planning for reopening for months, having to make more changes to the way they operate - this is still a bad idea.
"80% of nightclubs have said they do not want to implement Covid passports, worrying about difficulties with enforcing the system and a reduction in spontaneous consumers, as well as being put at a competitive disadvantage with pubs and bars that aren't subject to the same restrictions and yet provide similar environments."