Young benefit more from office working, says Rishi Sunak
- Published
Young people will see their careers benefit by working in the office, the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, has said.
He told LinkedIn News he doubted he would have done as well if he had started his working life virtually.
Mr Sunak worked in finance, including at banking giant Goldman Sachs.
He said he still talked to his early mentors, saying: "I doubt I would have had those strong relationships if I was doing my summer internship or my first bit of my career over Teams and Zoom."
"That's why I think for young people in particular, being able to physically be in an office is valuable," he added.
Bankers have been among the keenest businesses to encourage staff back into the office after many professionals were forced to work from home by the Covid pandemic.