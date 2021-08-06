US economy adds more jobs than expected in July
The US economy added more jobs than expected in July as employment rose by 943,000.
There were gains in sectors including leisure and hospitality, education and professional services.
Forecasts for jobs created last month had varied widely from 350,000 to 1.6 million, but the consensus figure was 870,000.
The hiring helped lower the unemployment rate by 0.5 percentage points to 5.4%.
In all, 8.7 million people remain unemployed - which is down considerably from the highs seen in April last year.
However, that is still well above the pre-pandemic measure of 5.7 million in February 2020.
"This is a strong report," said Aberdeen Standard Investments deputy chief economist James McCann, adding that it would "cement" the view that the US central bank, the Federal Reserve, was likely to begin slowing the pace of its large-scale asset purchases.
"[Fed chair Jay] Powell may well use the meeting of central bank policymakers in Jackson Hole later this month to provide further hints, but he has made clear that these jobs reports are a cornerstone in the Fed's thinking on tightening policy," he said.