The Indian women widowed by Covid-19

"Rajeev's death is paralysing. These are the worst days of my life, but I have no time to grieve because my life has taken a 360 degree turn," says Taruna, 46. Rajeev, who worked in the telecom sector, was the sole bread winner of the family and took most of the financial decisions. Now Taruna is relying on their savings and her limited knowledge of finances to support their two children.