UK job vacancies at record high as wages tick up
UK job vacancies hit a record 953,000 in the three months to July, according to official figures.
Unemployment fell to 4.7% in the three months to June, down slightly on the previous quarter, while average pay rose 7.4%, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
ONS deputy statistician Jonathan Athow said the "world of work continues to rebound robustly" from the pandemic.
Analysts had predicted that the jobless rate would stay flat.
The ONS said payrolls rose by 182,000 between June and July, although at 28.9 million it is still 201,000 lower than before the pandemic struck.
Mr Athow added: "The number of people on payroll was up again strongly and has now grown over half a million in the past three months, regaining about four-fifths of the fall seen at the start of the pandemic.
"Meanwhile, early survey figures show that the number of job vacancies passed one million for the first time ever in July.
"There was no sign of redundancies starting to pick up in our survey data ahead of the furlough scheme beginning to wind down, and Insolvency Service figures for July suggest the same."