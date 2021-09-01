Sackler family wins immunity from further opioid litigation
A US judge has approved a bankruptcy plan for the maker of OxyContin painkillers Purdue Pharma, shielding its wealthy owners the Sacklers from further legal action over their roles in America's opioid crisis.
Under the deal, the drugmaker will pay roughly $4.5bn to settle lawsuits related to the crisis.
The Sackler family will also give up control of the firm.
But they also get immunity from future lawsuits, despite opposition from some.
In 2020, Purdue entered a guilty plea on criminal charges relating to its promotion of Oxycontin, a painkiller it knew was addictive.
However, the family has always denied it personally had any responsibility for the crisis, which has affected millions of people over the last 20 years.