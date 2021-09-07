Water companies face chemical supply disruption
By Simon Browning
Business reporter
- Published
The Environment Agency has told water firms they can temporarily reduce the amount of chemicals used to purify drinking water.
The move comes in response to problems in the chemical supply chain caused by the lorry driver shortage.
Water UK said there was no shortage of the chemicals, just a distribution issue.
The government said it was a short-term measure and firms wishing to make use of it had to seek official approval.
The Environment Agency said it had issued a regulatory statement authorising "a temporary reduction in the dosage used to treat both waste and drinking water".
It said it had taken this step "in order to protect the supply of chemicals for drinking water".
The Chemical Business Association, which represents chemical businesses within the supply chain, had expressed concern that its members were struggling to get chemicals into the logistics network and to water companies because of a shortage of HGV drivers.
A spokesperson for Water UK said: "We are currently experiencing some disruption to the supply in England of ferric sulphate, a chemical used at some drinking and waste water treatment sites.
"This will not affect the supply of drinking water. As a precaution, however, we are monitoring the situation due to the use of ferric sulphate in some waste treatment works.
"We are working closely with government and our chemical suppliers to ensure disruption is minimised.
"This issue has arisen due to a shortage of HGV drivers in the UK. There is no shortage of ferric sulphate in factories; the issue is solely one of distribution."
A government spokesperson said: "This action is strictly time-limited and there are robust conditions in place to mitigate risks to the environment.
"The most sensitive and high-risk watercourses will not be affected and any company planning to make use of this short-term measure must first agree its use with the Environment Agency, which will be checking compliance."