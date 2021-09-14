Job vacancies at new record as furlough winds down
Job vacancies have hit a record high as the economic recovery continues and the furlough scheme starts to wind down, according to official figures.
The number of vacancies rose above one million for the first time since records began in the three months to August.
The unemployment rate fell to 4.6% in the three months to July, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
It cautioned though that young people had been badly affected by job losses.