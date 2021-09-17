Retail sales fall as more people dine out
- Published
Retail sales in the UK fell again in August, but people spent more time eating and drinking in bars and restaurants.
Sales fell by 0.9% in August, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said, following a 2.8% fall in July.
Food store sales fell by 1.2%, but the ONS said this was linked to the removal of restrictions on hospitality leading to more people eating out.
Overall, sales were 4.6% higher compared to pre-pandemic levels.
Jonathan Athow, ONS deputy national statistician for economic statistics, said: "Sales fell again in August, though not nearly as much as in July and, overall, remained above their pre-pandemic level.
"Other data suggest that the drop in food stores' sales is linked to an increase in eating out following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.
"Meanwhile, motor fuel sales increased on the month as people ventured out more, but they remained below pre-pandemic levels."