Mask-wearing on public transport sees big drop
Only 20% of rail passengers are still wearing masks at train stations now that it is no longer compulsory, according to Network Rail.
That compares with 80% before restrictions were lifted on 19 July.
On buses and Tubes, Transport for London has retained mask-wearing as a condition of carriage in the capital.
However, several unions that represent transport workers say they are concerned that there has been a drop in mask-wearing, even on TfL services.
The unions fear it would be difficult to reintroduce mask-wearing if the government decided to do so.
Mike Lynch, general secretary of the RMT union, said his members had noticed a marked policy drift since the government changed the rules.
"Even on London Transport, where it is supposed to be a condition of carriage, just like paying a fare, the policy is coming apart at the seams and as more people see others failing to comply, the situation will escalate quickly over the autumn," he said.
"There is a serious issue over enforcement, with our members potentially put into the front line and risking abuse and violence from those actually seeking confrontation.
"With the government already making compulsory mask-wearing on transport a contingency if cases escalate in the coming weeks, there is a real danger they won't be able to get the genie back into the bottle."
Pandemic control
Mick Whelan, general secretary of train drivers' union Aslef, said his members had also noticed a change.
"[Mask-wearing] is mandatory - but not enforced - on TfL and we have noticed a decline, in recent days, in the number of passengers wearing masks," said Mr Whelan.
"We believe mask-wearing should be mandatory on trains - to protect passengers and staff and to control the Covid-19 pandemic."
A spokesperson for Unite, which represents bus drivers, said: "Our members are reporting that mask-wearing on buses is collapsing and has got much worse in recent weeks.
"In some cases, there are very few passengers wearing masks on a bus, with those who tend to still wear a mask being older.
"For our members, while they are relatively safe when actually driving the bus because of the sealed cabs, there is growing concern that they are being placed in danger when they are required to board a bus at a depot to be taken to a rendezvous point to collect the bus they are allocated to drive.
"Due to buses getting busier, they can't socially distance and feel their health is being placed at risk by non-mask-wearers."