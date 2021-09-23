BP closes some sites due to lorry driver shortage
BP has warned it has had to "temporarily" close some of its petrol stations due to a shortage of lorry drivers.
The oil firm said only "a handful" of sites were affected by the fuel supply issues due to a lack of unleaded and diesel fuel.
There are around 1,200 BP branded petrol stations around the UK, of which 300 are operated by BP themselves.
The company said it was working hard to address the issues.
Supply chain delays had been 'impacted by industry wide driver shortages across the UK' and that the company was working hard to address the issues, BP said in a statement.
'We continue to work with our haulier supplier to minimise disruption and to ensure efficient and effective deliveries', the company added.
Other petrol station operators have been approached by the BBC for comment.
Many businesses have been complaining about the UK's shortage of lorry drivers, which is still causing serious supply chain problems.
The coronavirus pandemic, Brexit and tax changes have all contributed to a lack of qualified drivers. Industry bodies estimate there is a shortfall of about 100,000 workers.