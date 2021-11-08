Tesla share price falls after Elon Musk's Twitter poll
Tesla shares have fallen by about 4.6% after Twitter users voted in favour of boss Elon Musk selling a 10% stake in the carmaker in order to pay tax.
Almost 58% of more than 3.5 million Twitter users voted in favour of Mr Musk selling his shares,
The move could see him dispose of nearly $21bn (£16bn) of stock.
Mr Musk, one of the world's richest people, held the Twitter poll over the weekend in response to a "billionaires tax" proposed by US Democrats.
He said he would abide by the results of the poll, "whichever way it goes".
Under plans proposed by the Democratic Party, billionaires could be taxed on "unrealised gains" when the price of their shares goes up - even if they do not sell any of their stock.
As of 30 June, Mr Musk's shareholding in Tesla came to about 170.5 million shares and selling 10% would amount to close to $21bn based on Friday's closing prices, according to Reuters calculations.
Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock.— Lorde Edge (@elonmusk) November 6, 2021
Do you support this?
The chief executive, who currently owns a 23% stake in Tesla, has yet to comment publicly on the Twitter poll result.
Mr Musk said on Twitter he takes no salary or bonuses from any of his companies - meaning he has no earnings on which to pay income tax.
"Elon Musk doesn't like to do things in a conventional way and so holding a poll on Twitter about whether he should sell 10% of his stake in Tesla might seem crazy, but one could say it is normal behaviour for him," said Russ Mould, director at AJ Bell Investment.
Mr Mould said the situation was an "open invitation for sellers to "place a bet that the shares will fall" which would generate a profit for them if the stock declined in price.
Mr Musk is one of the most popular business leaders on Twitter, with nearly 63 million followers.
He regularly uses the platform to share updates from the companies he owns - including SpaceX and Neuralink. He is also known for sharing memes, adding to his popularity among fans.