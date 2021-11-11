UK economic growth slows in the third quarter
- Published
The UK economy grew by 1.3% between July and September, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
It is a slowdown compared with the second quarter when many Covid restrictions were lifted.
The third-quarter expansion was slightly weaker than expected, although the ONS said there was stronger consumer spending during the period.
However, the ONS also flagged signs that supply chain issues were hampering growth.
Grant Fitzner, ONS chief economist, said a rush by house buyers to do deals before the end of the stamp duty holiday had helped fuel growth.
"However, these were partially offset by falls in both the manufacture and sale of cars.
"Notably, business investment remained well down on pre-pandemic levels in the three months to September," he said.