Zara founder’s daughter becomes retail group's chairwoman
Zara owner Inditex has said the daughter of the founder of the Spanish fashion chain is to become the group's chairwoman.
Marta Ortega will replace Pablo Isla, who has been chairman of Inditex since 2011.
The Inditex fast fashion group owns eight brands including Zara, Berskha, Pull&Bear and Massimo Dutti.
Zara was founded by Amancio Ortega with his ex-wife Rosalia in 1975 in Galicia, Spain.
Mr Ortega is one of the world's richest men, with an estimated net worth of $77.8bn (£58.3bn), according to Forbes. He was chairman of Inditex until 2011.
Inditex reported net profits of €1.3bn (£1.1bn) in September, with sales jumping 49% compared with the previous quarter.
The fast fashion group also announced the appointment of new chief executive Óscar García Maceiras on Tuesday.
He joined Inditex in March as general counsel and secretary of the board, following a career as a Spanish state attorney and in the private sector working for several Spanish banks.