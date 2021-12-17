Rail fares to rise at fastest pace for nine years
- Published
Regulated rail fares will rise by 3.8% from March, the biggest increase in nine years.
These regulated prices make up about half of fares and include season tickets on most commuter routes.
Increases are normally implemented on the first working day of every year, but have been delayed until March since 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The fare rises are based on the Retail Prices Index (RPI) measure of inflation in July.
This time, the government says it will not increase fares by the normal formula of RPI plus 1%, as it did this year, when fares went up by 2.6%.
Rail minister Chris Heaton-Harris said: "[This] strikes a fair balance, ensuring we can continue to invest record amounts into a more modern, reliable railway, ease the burden on taxpayers and protect passengers from the highest RPI in years.
"Delaying the changes until March 2022 offers people the chance to save money by renewing their fares at last year's price.
"That includes the 100,000 people who are already making savings with cheaper and more convenient flexible season tickets."
Operators are expected to match these rises for unregulated fares, although they have been hit hard by the cost of lower passenger numbers during the pandemic.